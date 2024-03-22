China appears to be stepping up efforts to minimize the presence of American technology in what are deemed key sectors for the country's security and independence. According to the report published by the Wall Street Journal, “Document 79” would be issued in September 2022 and would require Chinese state-owned companies in the financial, energy and technology sectors to replace foreign software in their IT systems by 2027. The order of Document 79 is known in some circles as 'Delete A', short for 'Delete America'. According to the American source, this document is so secret that high-level officials and executives of Chinese administrations have only been shown it with an absolute ban on making copies.

“Document 79″ appears as yet another chapter in the global technological challenge of the two global giants and is part of Chinese leader Xi Jinping's broader effort to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, for both economic and national security reasons and appears to be a direct consequence of growing tension between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology starting at least in terms of relevance from the Huawei ban in the United States, announced in May 2019. The Trump administration has in fact placed the Chinese company on the “Entity List” of the US Department of Commerce, prohibiting US companies from doing business with Huawei without a government license. This move was justified on national security grounds, on charges that Huawei may be involved in espionage activities on behalf of the Chinese government. The ban has had a significant impact on Huawei's operations, limiting access to crucial components and technologies, as well as hindering its expansion into the US and global markets.

Always the Trump administration, in 2020, proposed a ban on TikTok in the United States, citing concerns about the security of user data and the Chinese government's influence on the app and banning its use by government employees. President Trump issued an executive order that would ban transactions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, if he did not divest the app's US operations to an American company within a certain period of time. This led to a heated legal battle and a series of negotiations over the sale of TikTok's US operations. Ultimately, the Biden administration reconsidered the issue and halted legal action against TikTok, although the debate over data security and Chinese influence in US apps remains open.

Of course the Chinese government

responded promptly

promoting support for Chinese technology companies to develop alternatives to US products and technologies, and seeking to stimulate domestic consumption and adoption of Chinese products and services thereby reducing dependence on foreign markets, particularly after the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese technology companies and sharply limited the export of advanced semiconductors.

China has already moved to restrict U.S. hardware, including servers and networking technology from companies such as Dell, IBM and Cisco. The new directive was issued by China's State-owned Business Supervision and Administration Commission, which oversees state-owned companies and enterprises, which includes more than 60 of the 100 largest listed companies. The program to use domestic manufacturing technology is known as 'Xinchuang' in China, which loosely translates to 'IT Innovation'.