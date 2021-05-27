Power consumption is one of the most important challenges facing data processing centers. To reduce this consumption, different strategies have been proposed, one of which consists of submerging them in the sea to save electricity in the cooling systems.

China began to test a new variant to lower the costs of centers that house powerful computers and servers and also, to reduce the consumption of traditional energy sources, in an industry known for its high electricity needs.

The island province of Hainan, in the south of the country, has begun work on the world’s first underwater commercial data center, which is scheduled to be completed in five years, the Hainan state asset regulator reported on its website on Monday.

This installation consists of an airtight container that contains the server racks, fed by a cable from the shore and cooled by sea water.

Data centers are equipped with server racks that store and process data and consume large amounts of power to cool their networks.

High costs

Energy costs represent up to 70% of the running costs of a data center in China, according to Greenpeace statistics.

Maritime technology company Highlander, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, is working with the local government on the construction. While internet service provider Beijing Sinnet Technology will monitor its operation in the future.

The overall design of the center has been finalized and an initial study of an area of ​​the coast has been carried out, added a company spokesperson.

Some experts claim that an underwater data center it would work with greater energy efficiency by taking advantage of sea water, always coldBut others are skeptical about the return on investment and reliability of subsea facilities.

The underground platform with the data centers will be ready in five years.

“The biggest bottleneck for data center development is power consumption. It takes too much energy and cannot be stopped for a second. Seawater can be used to reduce energy consumption by about 30%”Said Xu Tan, vice president of Beijing Highlander.

In 2018, Microsoft sank a truck-sized non-commercial data center about 35 meters deep in the British sea with 12 racks containing a total of 864 servers and associated cooling infrastructure.

This miniature model was recovered last year and Microsoft declared that the experiment was a success, which opened the doors to a new method.

Hainan’s data center is not big, with only 100 data cabinets, each containing multiple server racks. Small and medium-sized data centers on the ground typically house up to 3,000 server racks each.

Testing of this first facility will take place between June 2021 and May 2022, and commercialization of these subsea data centers is expected to begin in the second half of 2023.

SL