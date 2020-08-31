China has rejected the Indian Army’s charge of changing the status quo near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin said that Chinese soldiers have always strictly followed the Line of Actual Control. They never cross the LAC. The forces on both sides are negotiating the situation there.Asked whether the two sides were meeting, Zhao Lijin said, “Both sides are in touch with diplomatic and military channels.” If there is a conversation, we will share information about it timely. Let us tell that China once again tried to encash Chuchra in the Pangong lake area of ​​Ladakh in the name of negotiating with India. A large number of Chinese army personnel tried to change the status quo at night on the southern shore of Pangong Lake.

Indian army failed China’s action

This nefarious plot of the dragon was thwarted by the Indian Army in vigorous action. Not only this, the Indian Army immediately deployed more soldiers in the area. India has been consistently insisting that the LAC go to Pangong Lake Finger 8 and the deployment of Chinese troops in Finger 4 and 5 is completely unacceptable.

Let me tell you that it has been revealed from the satellite pictures that China started preparing for this clash two months ago. Two months ago, open source intelligence analyst Detresfa revealed the preparations of the Chinese military through satellite images. It is seen in these pictures that China had made many posts on the southern coast of Pangong. This is the area where there have been clashes between the soldiers of China and India. Not only were Chinese troops stationed near the southern bank of Pangong Lake, but a large number of soldiers were seen throughout the Pangong area to assist them.