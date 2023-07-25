Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has not been seen for a month, was sacked on Tuesday (25) and replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi.

Qin’s last public appearance was on June 25, when he met in the Chinese capital with representatives from Sri Lanka, Russia and Vietnam. Since then, he has been absent from several diplomatic events, prompting speculation about his whereabouts.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) approved Qin’s resignation and Wang Yi’s return as foreign minister in an unusual meeting, state news agency reported. Xinhuain a concise statement.

Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping signed an order giving effect to the decision, the agency adds.

Qin’s resignation comes after his dizzying rise in December last year, when his tough and aggressive tone was rewarded with the country’s foreign ministry, kicking off months of frenzied activity as the country opened up after the end of the “zero covid” policy.

Qin replaced Wang Yi with an international agenda marked by the war in Ukraine and growing rivalry with Washington.

His last high-level public appearance was in June, when he met in Beijing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a time when both parties were trying to regain communication to avoid further conflicts.

Qin was due to attend the last Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Indonesia, which Beijing said he missed “for health reasons”.

Nor did he attend meetings in Beijing with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the White House special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, who were received by Wang Yi.

Wang, 69, returns to the post he held between 2013 and December 2022, after replacing Qin at several meetings held over the past month.

Wang Yi is a member of the Politburo (the party’s 24-person summit) and was promoted last October to chief of staff of the party’s Foreign Affairs Committee, making him China’s highest-ranking diplomat.

The Chinese communist government has not yet commented on the “disappearance” of the former minister.