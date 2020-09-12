



Claim

As tension between India and China increases in the Ladakh region, a screenshot of a Facebook post is being shared on WhatsApp. The post contains three photographs that look like an attack and caption says that China has attacked India in which 158 of our soldiers have been injured.

This post by a reader of Times Fact Check our WhatsApp number 8527001433 But sent to know the truth

What is truth

The photos are old and have been shared with the same claim earlier.

How to investigate

From the shared post, we cropped the photos and did a different search, which gave us these results:

First and second photo:

On reverse search of the first and second picture, we found a video uploaded on July 17, 2017 on the YouTube channel named ‘Talk Shows Central’. The video was a report by Pakistani news channel World News. In this video, we saw the same pictures which are now being shared. According to the video, China attacked India with rockets in which 158 Indian soldiers were killed.

However, while searching, we www.chineseherald.co.nz Report was found in which Pakistani news channel’s news was called fake.

It is clear that the photographs are at least 3 years old. The Times Fact Check cannot confirm the actual date these photos were taken.

Third photo:

On reverse image search of the picture, we ASIAN LITE INTERNATION A link to an article was found on the website named. This news, published on 19 July 2017, was in connection with Pakistani shelling on the LoC, due to which two Indian soldiers were martyred. The photo used with the news was exactly what is being shared now.

The caption with the photo was written, “Other soldiers carrying the dead body of a soldier killed by firing across the border at LoC in Tarkundi area of ​​Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.” Credit was given to news agency IANS for the photo.

The conclusion

Times Fact Check has found that the photographs that are being shared by China about the attack on India are old and unrelated. China has not attacked India in any way.