The China National Sanitation Commission today announced the detection of 24 new positives for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Thursday, all of them diagnosed in travelers from outside the borders of mainland China.

These cases were detected in the municipalities of Shanghai (east, 6), Beijing (1) and Tianjin (northeast, 1), and in the provinces of Canton (southeast, 6), Sichuan (center, 5), Yunnan (south, 2), Zhejiang (east, 1), Hunan (center, 1), Gansu (center-north, 1).

The health authorities also reported today the detection of 20 new asymptomatic infections (all “imported”), although Beijing does not include them as confirmed cases unless they manifest symptoms.

The total of this type of infections under observation is 463, of which 443 come from other territories.

Likewise, the National Health Commission detailed that, until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 30 patients were discharged after successfully overcoming covid-19, and one managed to get out of gravity.

Thus, the total number of active infected in China stood at 486, 14 of which are serious.

According to the accounts of the institution, since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,693 people have been infected in the country, among which 86,571 have managed to heal and 4,636 died.

To date, one million 54 thousand 578 close contacts with the infected have been followed up, of which 19 thousand are still under observation.

KACY