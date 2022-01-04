A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for high temperatures, being five times hotter than the Sun by releasing heat for more than 17 minutes, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The Tokamak Advanced Experimental Superconductor (EAST), known as the ‘artificial sun’, reached temperatures of 70 million degrees Celsius in early experiments.

+ Russia, China, UK, US and France say no one can win a nuclear war

The ultimate goal of developing the artificial solar device is to provide almost unlimited renewable energy by mimicking the natural reactions that occur in stars.

“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental basis for the functioning of a fusion reactor,” Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who led the latest experiment, told the agency. The EAST project, which has already cost China more than 830 billion euros, will have its experiments completed by June.

Nuclear fusion has been touted as the solution to renewable energy, however it is still far from being carried out outside a laboratory, despite decades of research in the technology. By replicating the physics of the real sun, nuclear fusion reactors fuse atomic nuclei to generate vast amounts of energy that can be turned into electricity.

The process does not require fossil fuels and leaves no hazardous waste, unlike the nuclear fission process that fuels commercial nuclear energy production. Physicists also say there is much less risk of an environmental disaster.

China’s reactor team will also provide technical support for another nuclear fusion reactor megaproject currently under construction in Marseille, France: the ‘International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor’ (ITER) will be the world’s largest reactor once completed.

