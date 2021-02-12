Today, Friday, official data showed that China detected 12 new cases of Covid-19 disease on the mainland on February 11, up from two the previous day.

The National Health Commission said in a statement, that all the new cases are imported from abroad.

New asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases of COVID-19, have decreased to eight from 16 the previous day.

Friday’s data provides additional evidence that China has effectively eliminated the latest wave of infections and averted another widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is 89,748, while the death toll from the pandemic is 4,636.