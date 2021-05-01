After the detection of coronavirus on samples, Chinese customs suspended the acceptance of products from a Russian vessel supplying fish to the country. It is reported by TASS…

As stated in the statement of the Main Customs Administration (GTU) of China, the corresponding measures were applied in relation to the trawler “Minister Ishkov”, which transports the products of the Russian fishing enterprise “Okeanrybflot”. Customs officials found the virus on eight packages of frozen pollock that were selectively removed from the batch as samples for testing. After that, the GTU decided to suspend the acceptance of cargo customs declarations from this company for two weeks.

Earlier in March, Chinese customs refused to accept import declarations from three Russian seafood producers for a week due to the coronavirus found on the outer packaging of goods.

Problems with the supply of fish to China began at the end of last year. In December, due to the coronavirus, loaders were suspended from servicing foreign ships in the port of Dalian, the last one accessible to Russian ships.

Because of this, producers have problems with fish storage sites. The authorities of Kamchatka even discussed with Japan the possibility of using its capacities, although the Federal Agency for Fishery indicated that they would manage on their own.