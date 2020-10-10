Highlights: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the India-China dispute

China has deployed 60 thousand soldiers on India’s northern border

Pompeo said- India will need America’s help

Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has slammed China for ‘misbehaving’ and posing threats to the countries of the Quad Group, saying it has deployed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border. The foreign ministers of the ‘Quad’ countries based on the US, Japan, India and Australia met in Tokyo on Tuesday. This was his first personal appearance since the Corona virus epidemic began.

’60 thousand Chinese soldiers stationed’

The meeting was held against the backdrop of China’s aggressive military behavior along the Line of Actual Control in the Indo-Pacific region, South China Sea and East Ladakh. After returning from the meeting, Pompeo said on the Guy Benson Show on Friday, “Indians are seeing that there are 60,000 Chinese troops stationed on their northern border.” He said, ‘I was with my counterparts in India, Australia and Japan, this format of four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations is called Quad. All four of these countries have real risks associated with the threats presented by the Communist Party of China. ‘

Let China’s CCP dominate

Pompeo met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday in Tokyo. Pompeo said, ‘They know that their (people of the Quad countries) understand that we have been ignoring this for a long time. The West allowed China’s Communist Party to dominate itself for decades. The previous administration succumbed and gave China the opportunity to steal our intellectual property and capture millions of jobs associated with it. They are also seeing this happen in their country. ‘

Can protest unitedly

In another interview, Pompeo said that understanding and policies have begun to develop in meetings with foreign ministers of the Quad countries, through which these countries can unite and oppose the threats presented by the Communist Party of China to them. He said, “He definitely needs America as an ally and partner in this fight.”

Deadlock persists since may

Pompeo said, “All of them have seen this, whether they are Indians who are directly facing China in the Himalayas in the northeastern part of India.” In the north, China has started deploying a large number of forces against India. There has been a deadlock between India and China in eastern Ladakh since the beginning of May. There have been several diplomatic and military level talks on both sides to resolve the dispute, but so far no solution has been reached.

Wuhan virus told corona

Pompeo told Fox News in another interview, “When the Wuhan virus came and Australia raised the issue of its investigation, we know that the Communist Party of China also threatened them.” He said that each of these countries has faced such behavior of China and people of these countries know that the Communist Party of China is a threat to them.