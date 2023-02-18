China described this Saturday as an “absurd and hysterical reaction” the decision to shoot down an alleged Chinese “spy” balloon by the USA and manifested through wang yithe head of Chinese foreign policy, that it was something “unacceptable”.

Wang, director of the Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Foreign Affairs Commission, reiterated that the balloon shot down by the United States after the object flew over part of the American territory had no crew, was a civilian artifact and without the possibility of being directed at a distance.

The Chinese “spy” balloon was located in late January in US airspace and was shot down over Atlantic waters on February 4. He had been flying over various areas of the country for days, such as the state of Mountain (Northwest), where one of the three existing nuclear missile silo fields in the United States is located.

Wang said in a discussion at the Security Conference of Munich (Southern Germany) that “there are innumerable balloons throughout the world, shooting them all down is impossible” and considered that the decision to fire at the device “does not show the strength of the United States, on the contrary.”

He also called on the US authorities to “move away” from those “absurd performances” and demanded “sincerity” from the US government, as well as recognizing the negative consequences that this type of action can have on bilateral relations.

He commented that the decision to shoot down the Chinese balloon was a “strategic valuation error” and reiterated that Beijing is interested in maintaining bilateral relations with the United States based on “mutual respect and peaceful coexistence“.

Beijing has insisted in recent days that the balloon entered US airspace by mistakenly deviating from its trajectory, saying it was used for meteorological purposes, not espionage. In addition to the “spy” balloon, the United States has shot down three other flying objects in its territory in the last week and Canadathe origin of which is being investigated by US and Canadian authorities.

However, the discovery of the “spy balloons” has revived tensions and led to the suspension of a trip to China that the Secretary of State planned to make, Anthony Blinken.

