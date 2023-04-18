China claimed Tuesday there was “political manipulation” behind the arrest of two men it US accused of monitoring and harassing Chinese dissidents In New York.

“China strongly opposes the United States smearing, slandering, politically manipulating and concocting the so-called transnational suppression narrative,” Chinese diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

“We call on the United States to immediately reflect on its actions, abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, and immediately stop the resulting malpractices, political manipulation and attacks on China,” he added.

In that sense, China denied on Tuesday that it was opening an illegal police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown which, according to the US Attorney’s Office, worked under the orders of the Chinese National Police to monitor and harass residents of that country who were critical of the Beijing authorities.

Two people have been arrested by the FBI on allegations they helped operate an illegal police station for the government of China in lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/XpSth0ixVR —John Quent (@realJohnQuent) April 17, 2023

“China maintains a policy of not interfering in other countries, strictly respecting international law and the judicial sovereignty of all countries. These so-called police stations that the United States refers to do not exist,” Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference.

He added that he hopes that the North American country “stop exaggerating” and that it does not make this issue “a problem.”

The US justice system took action against what it considers Chinese covert operations and announced two arrests in New York and dozens of indictments against Chinese security officials. Photo: Shannon Stapleton / REUTERS

The US justice system acted on Monday against what it considers Chinese covert operations and announced two arrests in New York and dozens of indictments against Chinese security officials.

In the first case, two suspects, US citizens identified as Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, were arrested Monday at their New York homes on suspicion of being involved in operations at a “clandestine police station” in the heart of Chinatown, in Manhattan (New York), according to the federal prosecutor of Brooklyn, Breon Peace.

According to the US authorities, his main task was help track down and harass Chinese dissidents.

With information from AFP and EFE