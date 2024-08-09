Trade tensions between China and the European Union have entered a new chapter on Friday, when Beijing announced the filing of a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to Brussels’ decision to impose tariffs of up to 47.6% on electric vehicles manufactured in the Asian giant. According to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Commerce, the decision to take the case to the multilateral organization’s dispute settlement mechanism was taken with the aim of “defending the interests” of the Chinese electric mobility industry and “fostering international cooperation in the transition to a green economy.”

The Chinese authorities consider that the EU’s preliminary decision “lacks a solid factual and legal basis” and constitutes “a serious violation” of the rules established by the WTO. In addition, notes a spokesperson for the trade ministry, “it undermines global cooperation in the fight against climate change.”

Since July 5, electric vehicles manufactured in China have to pay taxes ranging from 17.4% to 37.6% upon entering the community bloc, in addition to the existing 10% tariff. This is the largest trade defence measure adopted by the Twenty-Seven to date and, for the moment, it will be in force until November, when a final decision is expected to be adopted. If it is approved then, the tariffs will be in force for five years.

“We urge the EU to immediately correct its wrongdoings and work together to safeguard China-EU economic and trade cooperation as well as the stability of the electric vehicle industry chains,” the Chinese ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Beijing and Brussels had said the issue was still under negotiation and a verdict would be known in four months. The bilateral relationship has hit new lows in recent times as the bloc aligns its China policy with that of the United States.

Following Brussels’ initial decision, Beijing responded on June 17 with an investigation into unfair competition against imports of certain European pork products. Spain is the largest exporting country affected by these investigations, with sales to China totalling just over 1.4 billion euros annually, according to the latest available data. In January, the Chinese government also launched an investigation into the brandy sector, which would affect French cognac producers in particular, whose government is one of the driving forces behind the investigation into electric vehicles.

The European Commission has said it has “taken note” of China’s request regarding the measures approved last month, it reports. Manuel V. Gomez from Brussels. “The European Union is carefully studying all the details of this request and will respond to the Chinese authorities in due time in accordance with the procedures of the World Trade Organisation,” said a spokesperson for the Community Executive. The Commission, he added, is “confident” that the provisional measures adopted and the ongoing investigation are “compatible” with WTO rules.

First step to resolve the conflict

The WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism is a formal process designed to resolve trade disputes between member countries. The first step is a request for consultations, where both parties attempt to reach an agreement through direct negotiations. If no resolution is reached, the case can proceed to the formation of a panel that will issue a legally binding ruling. While a ruling in favor of the complainant should, in theory, mandate the defendant country to modify or withdraw the challenged measures to comply with WTO rules, the WTO does not have the power to sanction countries to comply with its rulings. As a result, China has won several cases, including some against the U.S., in which no concrete changes have been made.

In 2020, a WTO panel ruled in favor of China that certain tariffs imposed by the United States in 2018, during the Donald Trump administration, were not justified on national security grounds. Despite the ruling, Washington has not eliminated these taxes. In the case of the European Union, in 2015 the Geneva-based body also sided with Beijing, determining that the measures antidumping (unfair competition) imposed by Brussels in 2013 on solar panels imported from China violated WTO rules in certain key aspects.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter