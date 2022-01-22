The Chinese Embassy in Russia said that the media report that Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine during the Beijing Olympics is a fake and a provocation. Writes about it TASS.

The diplomatic mission also revealed China’s position on the situation around Ukraine.

The Chinese side stands for the settlement of differences through dialogue and consultations within the framework of the Minsk agreements Embassy of China in Russia

Jinping’s Request

Bloomberg, citing a Beijing diplomat, said that Jinping could ask Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Beijing Olympics, which will be held in the winter of 2022.

The interlocutor of the publication said that the Chinese president is seeking to strengthen his authority within the country on the eve of a possible third term in office, and a crisis in Europe is the last thing he needs.

Also, according to the agency, in this regard, the Chinese Foreign Minister noted the importance of complying with the traditional UN resolution on a truce, which should begin a week before the Olympic Games and end a week after the Paralympic Games – this year from January 28 to March 20.

The authors of Bloomberg, citing military analysts, also wrote that by the time the truce ends in Ukraine, a thaw will begin, which should prevent a quick “Russian invasion”.

Russia’s reaction

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that information about Jinping’s request to Putin about Ukraine is not true.

This is no longer a fake, this is an informational special operation of the relevant American services through Bloomberg. We are waiting for provocations from the USA by them of the Kiev regime Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova stressed that the news agency has long ceased to be independent. “And now decent,” she added.

Earlier, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also said that Kiev and Western countries, hiding behind the supposedly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, are preparing their own military provocations. In her opinion, such actions can have tragic consequences.

At present, Western and Ukrainian media, as well as officials, have become even more active in replicating speculation about the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Embassy in the United States, in turn, called on Washington to stop hysterics about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. In response to the accusations of the White House regarding a potential attack on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, the diplomatic mission said that Russia was not going to attack anyone.

According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich, the hysteria around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an attempt to keep the topic on the international agenda and not let it subside. He accused Western colleagues of speculation.

Pumping up all this hysteria [вокруг якобы готовящегося вторжения РФ на Украину] is an attempt to keep the Ukrainian topic on the international agenda and not let it, as they say, go rotten, lose its political and geopolitical sound Alexander Lukashevich Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE

The diplomat added that Western countries are constantly looking for new sanctions, and “the Ukrainian story is very suitable for these illegitimate actions.”

Ukraine’s fears

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia could attack those regions of the country with which it has a strong historical connection.

The Ukrainian leader believes that Moscow could invade, ostensibly to protect the Russian-speaking population in the east of the country, for example, in Kharkov. According to him, many Russian-speaking citizens live in Ukraine who support their country, and there are even those who had a positive attitude towards the Russian Federation after the annexation of Crimea and the separation of Donbass.

But I know that everyone will defend our country. In addition to the army, every Ukrainian will fight to protect their land Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country, Alexei Danilov, the Russian side has concentrated about 127,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine. He added that for a “full-scale invasion” she would need a minimum of one million soldiers.

Danilov noted that such a number of troops is “not critical” for Ukraine. He clarified that the Russian ground contingent in the region is kept at the level of 106,000 people, the remaining 21,000 military personnel are aviation and navy.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that all the alleged movements of the Russian army along the borders of Ukraine at the moment have only a “positive effect”, uniting democratic states in support of Kiev against the “aggression of the Kremlin.”