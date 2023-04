How did you feel about the content of this article?

On Monday, the US Justice Department released lawsuits against two Chinese who operated an illegal police station in New York and against a harassment program targeting US nationals. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

China denied, on Tuesday (18), the opening of an illegal police station in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan, New York (USA). According to an indictment by the US Attorney’s Office, the police station operated under orders from the Chinese National Police to monitor and harass Chinese residents of the United States who were critical of Beijing authorities.

“China maintains a policy of not interfering with other countries, strictly respecting international law and the judicial sovereignty of all countries. These so-called police stations that the United States refers to do not exist,” he said at a press conference. Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin. He added that he hopes the US will “stop overreacting” and not make the issue “an issue”.

The US Attorney’s Office charged two people with opening and operating the illegal police station: Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, who reside in New York. According to prosecutors, Lu Jianwang would collaborate with the Chinese security apparatus for years.

Lu and Chen are accused of conspiring to act as foreign agents and obstruction of justice for allegedly destroying evidence of their communications with Chinese officials.

According to the spokesman for Chinese Foreign Affairs, the arrest is part of an alleged campaign of “political manipulation” to “slander and defame” the Asian country.