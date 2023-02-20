US Secretary of State said on Saturday (18.feb) that Chinese planned to offer “lethal support” to the Russian government

China has denied having plans to supply weapons to Russia in the war against Ukraine, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday (18.Feb.2023).

“It is the United States that does not stop supplying weapons to the battlefield, not China. The United States is not qualified to give orders to China.”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday (20.Feb.2023).

Wenbin also said that China “it does not allow the US to criticize relations between Beijing and Moscow, much less to exert pressure and coercion”.

He also asked the US “reflect seriously on your own actions and do more to calm the situation, promote peace and dialogue”It is “stop blaming others and spreading false information”.

According to the spokesperson, China’s position in the European conflict can be summed up in one sentence: “Encourage and promote dialogue”.

TENSION BETWEEN USA AND CHINA

On February 2, the US Department of Defense announced that it had detected a “Chinese high altitude surveillance balloon” over North American territory. The equipment was located in the State of Montana, close to Malmstrom Air Force Base, where there are 3 fields of nuclear missile silos, a structure made to store and launch ballistic missiles.

“As soon as the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of classified information”, the Pentagon said in a statement. Here’s the full (22 KB, in English).

The following day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken decided to postpone the trip to China, scheduled for February 5. He was due to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss the two countries’ relationship and the rise of Covid-19 cases in China.

On February 4, the United States claimed to have shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it flew over sensitive military sites. The balloon represented an increase in tensions between Americans and Chinese, who exchanged mutual accusations for the episode.

China claims the object was equipment “used for research purposes, mainly meteorological” which deviated from its course due to wind currents. On Saturday (Feb 18), Wang Yi said that the US reaction to the balloon had been “hysterical”.

“There are so many balloons around the world, and so many countries have them, so is the United States going to shoot them all down?”declared during the Security Conference in Munich.