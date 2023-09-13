Chinese Foreign Ministry: China did not ban the purchase or use of iPhone

China has not banned the purchase or use of foreign-brand mobile phones, including iPhones, in the country. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Mao Ning, her words are quoted by Reuters.

“China has not issued laws, regulations or other documents prohibiting their purchase and use,” she said, denying media claims that some government agencies and private companies have ordered employees to stop using US company phones.

“We have noticed that there have been many reports in the media about security incidents related to Apple phones,” Mao added. The representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country’s government attaches great importance to information and cyber security, and treats both domestic and foreign companies as equals.

Bloomberg previously reported that China plans to extend the iPhone ban, already imposed on a number of officials, to state-owned companies. According to the agency, in this way the authorities are trying to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign technologies and increase the level of national cybersecurity.

For Apple, China is its largest foreign market. A ban on the use of iPhones in the country for employees of government agencies and state-owned companies could lead to a total loss of $194 billion for an American corporation, Bloomberg analysts estimate.