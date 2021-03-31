China rejected any criticism on Wednesday after the publication of the World Health Organization (WHO) report on the origin of the virus that causes COVID. At the same time, denied having withheld data or made work difficult of scientists who traveled in January and February to Wuhan, where the first global outbreak was detected.

At a press conference held in Beijing on Wednesday, the head of the team of Chinese experts that investigated the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Liang Wannian, assured that “China provided all available data” and that “it is time to continue studying the origin of the virus in other parts of the world.”

On Tuesday, the US and 13 other countries expressed concern about the report published by the WHO, saying that the international mission of scientists “was significantly delayed” and that it “did not have access to original data and samples” of the virus complete “.

WHO researchers at the time of inspecting the Wuhan Institute of Virology, last February. Photo: AFP)

The controversy was born given that the WHO experts would only have obtained reports that had previously been prepared by Chinese experts. It was said that they had not been able to review the original data on which those reports were based, thus preventing them from reaching their own conclusions about the origin and way in which the virus spread, according to US media such as The Wall Street Journal.

“There is no basis to accuse China of not sharing its data with the WHO investigators. Under Chinese law, some data cannot be taken out of the country, but we analyzed it all together in Wuhan,” Liang said.

The scientist stressed that the collaboration between China and WHO experts it was “transparent” and that the Asian country “mobilized all the resources within its reach” to guarantee the success of the mission.

“The scientists they visited all the sites they asked for and they saw all the people who asked to see, “he said.

Liang also rejected that China put pressure on the WHO to delay the publication of the report, explaining that both Chinese experts and those of the international body had to “verify every piece of information” before reaching conclusions.

The press conference in which China denied having withheld data on the origin of the pandemic. Photo: EFE

However, the expert praised the WHO report because “it reached the best possible conclusions taking into account the difficulty of this investigation “.

China urges other countries to be investigated

China believes that, for the moment at least, its part is over. Liang conditioned the visit of a new WHO mission to the evolution of the investigations: “It is too early to talk about another mission of experts here. It will depend on the recommendations of the investigations and their specific plans. Also studies in other countries and regions will be necessarys “.

To progress, Liang said, “a global database” must be built that includes molecular, genetic, clinical, epidemiological and monitoring sequences of wildlife and environmental conditions.

“We must continue to look for possible early cases throughout the world, as well as potential carriers of the virus, and not just bats,” he added.

The WHO report released on Tuesday did not offer a definitive answer on the origin of the virulent pathogen and its conclusions are summarized in four hypotheses.

The one that is given more credibility is that the new coronavirus reached humans through one or more animals that would have acted as an intermediary species.

The probability that it has jumped directly from the carrier species to the human is minor, since in none of the most suspicious has so far been found an equal or sufficiently similar coronavirus.

The report indicates that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was studying a coronavirus found in bats and very close to SARS-CoV-2. In turn, he claimed that the city’s disease control center changed headquarters on December 2, 2019, a time when laboratory work can be disrupted.

However, the report notes that the three Wuhan laboratories that were studying coronavirus had high levels of biosecurity, that no incidents were reported in that move and that no genome in them was identical to SARS-CoV-2.

All this makes “highly unlikely” the theory of the origin of the pandemic in a laboratory, concludes the report, although yesterday the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, considered that this evaluation was not “exhaustive enough” and requested more studies in this regard to reach “more conclusions. solid “.

The seventeen experts were in China between mid-January and mid-February. They visited the Huanan market in Wuhan, where wild animals were sold, animal farms that supplied it, as well as laboratories and centers that store information from the first phase of the pandemic.

By Jesús Centeno – EFE