The Chinese Foreign Ministry made the exhortation during a press conference, after ensuring that the United States had breached obligations contained in international treaties, putting the lives of astronauts at risk. China specifically complains about the company Space X of the magnate Elon Musk and assures that on two occasions its Tiangong space station had to carry out evasive maneuvers to avoid colliding with Musk’s Starlink satellites.

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, was questioned by journalists about an alleged complaint filed by China against the US space race before the United Nations Committee for the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. His answer left no doubts about the differences that have arisen in recent months.

“China is always committed to the peaceful use of outer space, in the spirit of seeking the welfare of all humanity,” said the official this Tuesday during his regular press conference.

Astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu are presented as a new mission to join the Tiangong space station. On that occasion, China renewed its commitment to the Outer Space Treaty, October 15, 2021 © AP / Chinatopix

“EE. The US should respect the international order for outer space, based on international laws, take immediate measures to prevent a repeat of incidents like these (referring to the evasion measures that the Tiangong space station had to take to avoid collision with the Starlink satellites ), and take a responsible attitude to protect the safety of astronauts in orbit, and the stable and safe operation of space facilities, ”Zhao continued.

Close Encounters: China’s Complaint

The response of the Foreign Ministry spokesman confirms the differences that on Monday caused a barrage of complaints on Chinese social networks against tycoon Elon Musk, who has received authorization from the US authorities to launch 12,000 satellites to provide broadband Internet to the entire world. , of which 1,600 are already in orbit.

File image of US mogul Elon Musk speaking at a satellite conference in Washington. Musk has received authorization from the US to deploy a constellation of satellites that will provide the world with broadband internet, November 17, 2021 © AP / Susan Walsh

On December 10, China lodged a formal protest with the United Nations Committee, assuring that the Tiangong space station, whose Tianhe nuclear module was launched at the end of April this year (and to which two more modules will be attached in 2022), it had to carry out “preventive control to avoid collisions” after Starlink satellites moved in orbits that forced a change of route.

The incidents took place in July and October, and involved different satellites. According to Beijing, “they constituted a danger to the life or health of the astronauts aboard the Chinese space station.”

The first satellite, Starlink-1095, fell sharply from 555 km altitude to 382. Once Tiangong changed its orbit, the satellite continued its fall until it entered the Earth’s atmosphere and caught fire.

A responsibility that is not only Musk’s

But according to the Chinese claim, the mandate to develop a safe space race falls not only on the tycoon. The complaint note before the United Nations invokes Article 4 of the Outer Space Treaty, according to which “the countries participating in the Treaty will assume responsibility for national activities in outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, whether or not they activities are carried out by governmental and non-governmental organizations “.

NASA image of SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, the capsule with which Elon Musk has ventured into aerospace tourism, April 24, 2021 © AP / NASA

France 24 spoke with Diego Bagú, director of the Planetarium of the University of La Plata, in Argentina, and astronomer of the Faculty of Astronomical and Geophysical Sciences of the same university, regarding the Chinese complaints.

“There were two fairly close encounters, one approximately 10 km apart, and that is very close, taking into account that there are human beings at the station, and the other worse still, 3 km away. That is documented, verified by different means If there had been a collision, it would have been a catastrophe, so that China’s complaints are more than justified, “says the expert.

Diego Bagú, an aerospace expert, analyzes the conflict between China and the United States.







Although he acknowledges that China is one of the powers that is sending more waste material into space, Bagú assured that it is not the only one that is not complying with the Outer Space Treaty: “The problem is that one question is the formality of being part of the treaty and another is to comply with it. Many powers are violating it, especially with practices such as the express destruction of satellites, “he said.

With Reuters and AP