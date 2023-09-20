How did you feel about the content of this article?

Xi Jinping’s regime seeks greater control over Hong Kong, which is part of China, but has a certain autonomy in its decisions | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ordered Hong Kong authorities to share personal information about all employees of foreign consulates in the territory belonging to China.

According to local media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had requested the data by October 18, without specifying the reason for the new requirement.

This Wednesday (20), a government spokesperson said that “the Chinese side has managed the affairs of foreign consular offices in Hong Kong in accordance with the law and from a practical point of view”.

According to the British broadcaster BBC, the measure applies to all local employees of foreign missions, including permanent residents and non-permanent residents.

Consulate information that must be shared with Chinese authorities includes employee positions, home addresses and documentation numbers.

Hong Kong is considered a special administrative region, which is part of the territory dominated by China, but has had a certain autonomy in decision-making since the end of British rule in the region in 1997.