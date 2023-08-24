Chinese Foreign Ministry demanded that Japan stop discharging water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant

China strongly opposes Japan’s August 24 dumping of water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant and demands an end to these “erroneous actions.” This is reported RIA News with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

The Chinese department noted that the Japanese side did not provide evidence of the legality of its actions, and also “shifted the risks to the whole world”, “became a destroyer of the ecological environment and a global polluter of the ocean.” In addition, Japan was urged not to harm people around the world, “based on self-interest.”

“The ocean is the common property of all mankind, and forcibly launching the dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the ocean is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that ignores international public interests,” leads Guardian message MFA. They also noted that Japan, by its actions, “inflicts an open wound on future generations of mankind.” In addition, diplomats warned that the release of water could lead to a repeat of the “man-made disaster” that happened at Fukushima in 2011.

Tokyo Electric Power, which announced the start of work on the discharge of water, noted that the content of tritium in it would be significantly less than the permissible safety standard established by the International Commission on Radiological Protection and the Japanese government. Water will be discharged through the built underwater tunnel at a distance of one kilometer from the coast. Within 17 days, about 7.8 thousand tons of purified water will be dumped into the ocean. Each ton is preliminarily diluted with 1.2 thousand tons of sea water.

Earlier, the Japanese authorities promised to conduct three types of monitoring with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and in case of exceeding the radiation background, stop the discharge of purified water from nuclear power plants. The IAEA, in turn, guaranteed that, against the backdrop of existing concerns, Korean citizens would regularly inform the country about the release of water from Fukushima.