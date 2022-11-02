Home page politics

China and Russia are considered allies, including in the Ukraine war. Surprisingly, military casualties are highlighted.

Beijing/Moscow – Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war are increasing every day. This is illustrated by statistics from the Ukrainian military and the British secret service. Wladimir Putin remains largely covered and speaks only occasionally about it. So far it has only been heard from the Kremlin that that there are losses – how high, there is no statement, as reported by fr.de.

Ironically, there are currently critical comments from China, which always emphasizes to stand side by side with Russia. On Sunday (October 16) appeared on the English-language news portal China Daily, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, an editorial picking up on the casualties. It spoke, among other things, of “disheartening” losses by Russia in the Ukraine war the speech.

Heavy losses for Russia: surprising criticism from China

The editorial, an opinion-oriented form of journalism, also said: Despite the appalling losses on the battlefield Russia only resorted to “partial mobilization” at home and continued to insist that “special military operations” and not a war were involved. Irrespective of this aspect, the editorial, in its usual stance, particularly criticized NATO’s annual military maneuvers, in which, among other things, nuclear weapons are presented as a nuclear deterrent. This contributes to a spiral of escalation.

The contribution of China Daily is not the only one of this kind. Also in the Global Timesan English language newspaper in China, a critical post appeared. The war in Ukraine is getting “out of control,” warned editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, who is no longer in office. A further escalation of the situation is at least to be feared.

The state’s external representation of the Chinese-Russian relationship is as usual: cool and in line with Putin’s narrative. Much emphasized President Xi Jinpingthat China supports Russia. Putin thanked for the “balanced position”. Regardless, the Chinese president warned of “difficult times” at the Communist Party convention on Sunday. According to Xi, there are “immense risks and challenges” and “global changes such as have not been seen in a century” internationally.

Will China stick with Russia? Observers interpret every gesture

This appears new, especially after an appeal by the Chinese foreign minister at the end of September. In a speech, Wang Yi called for peace talks in the Ukraine war – and did not rely on the Russian narrative. “We call on all parties concerned to prevent the crisis from spreading and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries,” Wang Yi said, according to the news agency AFP in his speech at the UN General Debate in New York.

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction is said to be growing within the Russian population. There is talk of a “silent civil war”. (do)