China defended today the participation of Italy in the New Silk Roads, the ambitious infrastructure project promoted by Beijing, before the rumors that the European country could not renew the document of adhesion to the same.

Italy’s participation in the project, approved in March 2019 under the government of then Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (2018-2021), was a “correct” decision based on the “historical and cultural link” and “the practical need to development of both countries,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry assured that the signing of the cooperation document in the framework of the New Silk Roads unleashed “great enthusiasm and potential for bilateral cooperation”, adding that in the last five years, trade between Beijing and Rome “has increased by 42%”, reaching almost 80,000 million dollars last year.

Italy has become one of the “main European destinations for Chinese tourists”, and Italian art exhibitions and performances are “very popular” in China, the agency added.

“Some forces have launched malicious propaganda and politicized the cultural exchange and trade cooperation between China and Italy under the New Silk Roads in order to disrupt cooperation and create division.“, the Foreign Ministry asserted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has not yet announced whether she will renew the agreement with China for another five years, which expires in March 2024. However, ending those ties could lead to trade retaliation from the Asian giant.

Italy has come under pressure to exit that agreement both from the United States, which sees China as its biggest competitor, and from the European Union (EU), which is trying to reduce its dependence on China in several strategic sectors, including technology. .

