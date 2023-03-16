China has progressively expanded its influence around the world and managed to be a mediator in a scenario where the United States failed. On March 10, a trilateral statement signed by Saudi Arabia, Iran and China was released, announcing that the two Middle Eastern countries were normalizing their diplomatic relations, mediated by the Asian giant. This news will impact the region and the world for years to come and sets off an alarm in Washington.

The two regional powers officially broke ties in 2016 after the Saudi embassy in Iran was stormed by protesters. The protest was against the execution of Saudi, a Sunni-majority country and home to the extremist strand of Wahhabism, of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Iran is the largest Shiite country in the world and the Saudis accused the cleric of terrorism, for his defense of the rights of the Shiite minority, his criticism of the Saudi government and, mainly, for his defense of separatism in the Eastern Province.

The province represents a sizable portion of the country as a whole and is home to the Saudi Shia minority, who live near the Persian Gulf coast. Mainly, it is the main hub of Saudi oil production, including some of the largest hydrocarbon fields in the world. Repressing the Shiites and separatism is, therefore, an agenda of paramount importance for the House of Saud. Interestingly, Iran also faces sectarian issues in its oil-rich regions with an Arab population.

Even before the rupture, Iran and the Saudis were fighting a “cold war” for influence in the Middle East, a dispute that was aggravated after the rupture. Such a “cold war” was even the subject of a series of special texts here in our international policy space, years ago. The two regional powers are on opposite sides of conflicts in the region, in Syria and Yemen, and support antagonistic actors in Lebanon, Iraq and Bahrain. As far as conflicts are concerned, the agreement between Saudis and Iranians should be viewed with caution.

regional conflicts

The rapprochement between Saudis and Iranians does not necessarily mean agreement on all these agendas, or, at least, not in the short term. The initial focus of this new cooperation will likely be to end the conflict in Yemen, a huge humanitarian tragedy. As we explained here in April 2020, however, today the Yemeni conflict is a tripartite one, and UAE-backed separatists will not necessarily be satisfied with an agreement between the pro-Saudi government and Shia Houthi rebels.

Another possible focus of cooperation should be Syria, where the civil war continues, especially due to Turkish support for the opposition. The forces supported by the Saudis have already been, for the most part, defeated and, in practice, the Assad government is the winner of the conflict, supported by Russia and Iran. The Arab delegations that visited Syria after the recent earthquake, plus the new agreement, should pave the way for the normalization of relations between Syria and the Arab League.

In Lebanon, however, the two countries are likely to remain on opposite sides, as seen in the recent crisis involving then-prime minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni and Saudi ally. Iran, on the other hand, supports the Shiite group Hezbollah, a “state within a state” in Lebanon. In Bahrain, demonstrations by the majority Shiite population were supported by Iran, while the Sunni royal family is a Saudi ally. The Saudi presence in Iraq, on the other hand, is not as expressive and should, in the short term, remain antagonistic to Iranian interests.

In addition to being on opposite sides in regional conflicts, Iran and the Saudis have often exchanged accusations about attacks on oil tankers and supplying weapons to regional groups. According to the communiqué on the normalization of relations between the two countries, the respective embassies will be reopened in two months, in addition to the resumption of previous cooperation agreements on trade and security issues. In addition to the eventual regional benefit, reducing tensions serves the countries’ direct mutual interests.

Chinese interests

And China? Interestingly, a month ago relations between China and Iran were the subject of a column here in our space. At the time, we explained that these relationships have become even more strategic in recent years, with infrastructure works, oil and tens of billions of dollars in potential agreements. Mainly, US antagonism and its sanctions policies have brought the two countries closer together and opened up the large Iranian economy to Chinese investment.

Ties between the Saudis and China have also strengthened in recent years. Xi Jinping’s first visit abroad after the pandemic was to the Arab country and China is the biggest buyer of oil in the world, a product in which the Saudis lead the world ranking. Another relationship between the two countries that has been taking shape is the arms trade. The Saudi kingdom signed an agreement to produce Chinese drones in its territory, in addition to buying around US$ 10 billion in devices.

China is also the supplier of ballistic missiles used by the Saudis, including a recent sale that remains opaque. Ironically, the sale, around 2017, was aimed at curbing Iranian power in the area of ​​ballistic missiles. Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest buyers of arms in the world, especially of equipment originating in the US, but in recent years it has sought to diversify its suppliers, so as not to be hostage to an eventual boycott or distension with Washington.

If the Chinese have taken an important step towards increasingly asserting themselves as a global power and in their presence in the Middle East, this is also related to the region’s distancing from the US. Iran, as we said in the column a month ago, was “thrown into the lap” of China by the Trump administration, which resumed the policy of sanctions against Iran, tearing up the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 in the Obama administration. At the time, Iranians especially wanted European investment.

USA, the biggest loser

The Saudis, on the other hand, distanced themselves from Washington with the different threats of congressmen to block arms sales to the Arab country, for maintaining ties with Russia in the field of oil and for the speech of the Biden government to demand measures from the monarchy for the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi , who had US nationality. It is important to emphasize the term speech, since, in practice, the Biden government did little compared to what candidate Biden promised to do during his campaign.

China is not concerned about holding other governments to human rights standards. This is even present in the trilateral note, which speaks of respect for sovereignty and “non-interference in internal affairs”. This can apply to a myriad of topics, including arresting opponents, cracking down on protests and the like. Remembering that Iran is the country that most executes people in the world, and Saudi Arabia occupies the third place in the ranking, both countries suffering international pressure for this.

This relationship is also two-way. The Saudis, for example, defend China in the context of accusations of human rights violations in Xinjiang province, with the Uighur Muslim minority. This is by no means despicable, having the country guardian of the holy city of Islam as your ally against an accusation of repression against a Muslim population. This is also for the Saudis to send a message to the US that they are not subordinated to the alignment with Washington.

Ultimately, the US was the biggest loser in this situation. They observe the rise in influence and prestige of a rival power, which acts as a mediator where Washington acted as an instigator. He sees the suffocation of Iran by sanctions becoming more and more distant, with diversification of options. They receive a message of discontent from their main regional ally, the Saudis. And China, in addition to being a mediator, guarantees its economic interests in a strategic region.