new Delhi

India has entered the border-safe control (LAC) into border-safe mode. On the southern side of Pangong Lake, there is every possibility of a retaliatory action by the Chinese army after eating mouth. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has shown an aggressive stance in the Chushul sector. Apart from this, now his focus seems to be towards the Aksai Chin area. In the last few days, there has been a noticeable movement of PLA Airforce there. In response, India has also gathered additional forces, weapons, ammunition.

India is changing its speed after seeing China’s move

Looking at the movement of the Chinese Army, the Indian force is also moving accordingly. All arrangements are in place in areas where the Chinese army can try to capture. The Hindustan Times quoted a senior army officer as saying, “The Indian Army is now in safe border mode to thwart any attempt by the Chinese PLA in Ladakh. The repositioning of Indian forces is in keeping with China’s aggression.” Is gone. It is being ensured that all the positions are defended. “

Focus on Depsang and Chumur

The Indian Army has made a special deployment in view of the presence of Chinese forces near the plains of Depsang. A special combat group consisting of armored and machine mixes has been deployed there. In Chumur too, a special group was sent against the PLA to give a clear message to the Chinese Army that India is not ready to give an inch of land. India has a strong hold in Demchok and Chumur areas. Here India keeps an eye on the Lhasa-Kashgar (219) highway which is very important for the logistics supply of the PLA.

India’s attack in silence

India has launched special forces against the Chinese army. The special role of the Special Frontier Force in thwarting the Chinese mission on the southern bank of Pangong Lake is being described. According to India’s position in Chushul, if China tries to move at all, it will have to overcome a very difficult challenge.

Decisions being taken on the spot

China blamed India for the clash near Pangong Lake. Whereas India clearly said that after seeing the Chinese troop moving forward, India already occupied the heights. Despite negotiations at diplomatic and military levels, China is not restoring status before April 2020 on LAC. India has prepared itself for every situation. Now the decisions are being made on the spot, not at the headquarters level.