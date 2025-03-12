China confirmed the existence of two “secret” satellites with advanced monitoring abilities based on laser technology and microwave radiation. The first is a system that equips a camera capable of seeing human faces in super resolution from the low orbit of the earth. The second is the first radar satellite in high orbit, which gives China a permanent vision of what happens in the Asia-Pacific region.

The authorities assured that they now have the most powerful “spy” chamber (of which they are known), while they presume a new regional monitoring system in synchronous orbit. According to Portal sources South China Morning Post (SCMP), sudden technology declassification tries to demonstrate that the country has advantages in “Electronic World War.”

Both satellites operate under a system that combines the abilities of Lidar technology with synthetic opening radars (salt). Lidar technology equipment uses laser light pulses to measure distances and create three -dimensional maps of stages with precision. Currently, this technique is used to map cities that have disappeared over time. On the other hand, the synthetic opening radars emit microwave pulses and capture the “echoes” reflected from the surface. Generally, these systems are installed in airplanes with scientific objectives.

The spy camera against military satellites

Members of the Aerospace Information Research Institute, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, published the results of their Lidar Sal satellite in the magazine Chinese Journal of Laser. Their tests allowed to create 10 meters with a millimeter resolution from a distance of 100 kilometers.

“This is the image of the greatest distance publicly reported in the country and abroad so far, which marks a significant improvement in the level of technical maturity of this field in China,” says the report.

The abilities of the instrument allow differentiating details as small as approximately 2 millimeters from the low orbit of the earth. Scientists who spoke with the SCMP They shared that The purpose of the satellite is to study other foreign military satellites, not review people in real time. “It’s not just about seeing a satellite, but reading its serial numbers,” he cited the medium.

The eye that sees everything

From the second satellite there is more information. Since 2023, the Ludi Tance 4-01 is positioned 36,000 kilometers from the surface of the Earth, far from the exosphere, the last layer of the Earth’s atmosphere. In addition, orbit at the same speed as the angular momentum of the planet. As a result, The satellite maintains a fixed position on the region, regardless of the time of day.

The radar can distinguish up to a third of the world to a resolution of 20 meters. As you use microwave and laser technology, it manages to map areas and understand its context, although the weather conditions are not favorable. At the moment, the Beijing government ensures that its Ludi Tance 4-01 satellite is only used in natural disasters and for agricultural studies.

For researchers behind Ludi Tance 4-01, this kind of technology has been persecuted since the Cold War. The United States has several drafts about it. However, China is the only one who has made the achievement public.

For now, China has confirmed the existence of two satellites and clarified what is the technology on which they are based. The only response to this case of presumption of space power has been the publication of the United States’s space force on its secret military spacecraft by practicing pronounced orbits.