“With continuous efforts to improve prevention and control measures for (COVID-19) since November 2022, China’s response has achieved a smooth transition in a relatively short time,” said the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party at a meeting, Thursday.

“A great landslide victory has been achieved in the prevention and control of the pandemic,” she added.

State media reported that nearly 800,000 serious cases had received appropriate treatment.

But Chinese officials have warned that while the epidemiological situation inside the country continues to improve, the coronavirus continues to spread globally and continues to mutate.

In December, China abandoned its strict anti-virus policies, which had lasted for nearly 3 years, in the wake of unprecedented protests over the strict restrictions.

This shift unleashed the spread of “Covid 19” among the population, which had been largely protected from the disease, since its appearance in Wuhan, central China, in late 2019.

Several countries and the World Health Organization speculated that China had been reporting undercounts for months.