Internet giant Baidu and China’s state-owned car company BAIC Group will build 1,000 self-driving cars over three years, with plans to launch a commercial robotaxi service in China, CNBC writes.

Apollo Moon vehicles will be powered by BAIC’s electric vehicles, while Baidu will provide autonomous driving systems and software. The cars are estimated to be priced at $ 74,729, about half the typical cost of a self-driving car.

Baidu, analysts say, has decided to tackle drones because it sees opportunities to diversify its advertising-driven revenue structure: the company’s core service is a search engine. If the project to launch a robotic taxi turns out to be successful, then it will be possible to earn money through these transportation.

Related materials Negative growth. The world economy is recovering, but everything is getting more expensive. Why is this happening?

The company has already tested robotic taxis in several major cities in China, including Shanghai. In Beijing, the company takes money from passengers for rides in its self-driving cars at Shugan Park, one of the Olympic venues for the 2022 Winter Games. A partnership with BAIC could move from testing to mass delivery of services.

This will make Baidu a competitor to Didi, a Chinese aggregator that is also working on its own robotaxi service and is now going to go public in the US.

In Russia, the prototype of an autonomous electric vehicle – the taxi of the future – was presented by the Sberbank ecosystem company. Yandex has also been involved in a project to create unmanned taxis for several years.