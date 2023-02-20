China’s top diplomat Wang Yi invites Hungary to form a multipolar world together

Head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee) Wang Yi, during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, suggested that the republic form a multipolar world together with China, reports TASS.

“China is ready to promote all-round friendly cooperation with Hungary, constantly deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and work together to promote the democratization of international relations and the formation of a multipolar world,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the chief diplomat as saying.

Wang Yi called the relationship between Beijing and Budapest a model for maintaining international relations. He noted that the Chinese side appreciates Hungary’s active promotion of the development of Sino-European relations.

During the talks, Wang and Orban discussed the Ukrainian problem. They acknowledged that the situation in Ukraine is becoming more serious and “requires composure” for the right choice and the speedy restoration of peace.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the condition for the end of the conflict in Ukraine. According to the politician, it should end with negotiations between Moscow and Washington. “We know that the negotiations will not be between Russians and Ukrainians. Peace will come when Americans and Russians negotiate with each other. It will inevitably happen,” he explained, adding that the later it happens, the greater the price everyone will have to pay.