China announced on Monday the deactivation of the main movement control application within the framework of its policy against the covid and that it was used to check if people had transited through an area affected by the virus.

The announcement coincides with the large increase in the number of cases on a scale difficult to assess because PCR tests are no longer mandatory and people do not usually report if their self-tests are positive.

The application, called Displacement Map, controlled the user’s movements based on phone data and showed the cities he had visited in the last seven days.

Depending on that information, he could access or not a hotel, a building or a shopping center. If the location was not classified as “high risk” (ie with a high number of cases), the app would display a green arrow, meaning the user was allowed entry.

The application, dependent on the central government, will be deactivated as of Tuesday midnight, after more than two and a half years of service, according to an official statement. The decision comes after China announced on Wednesday a drastic relaxation of sanitary measures, a turn with respect to the “zero covid” policy that it applied until now.

The government of the Asian giant announced the end of the confinement on a large scale and the systematic internment of contaminated people in quarantine centers.

The Ministry of Health reported 8,626 new positive cases in China on Monday. This figure has dropped considerably in recent days, but it does not reflect the reality of the epidemic wave. One of China’s most respected figures in the fight against Covid-19, respiratory disease specialist Zhong Nanshan, said on Sunday that the omicron variant was “spreading rapidly” in the country.

Will it be the end of an era?

Until last week, most chinese did not know anyone who had covid. But in recent days, the opposite has happened suddenly, especially in Beijing, AFP found.

Along with the Displacement Map application, of national scope that was already used before the epidemic to control interprovincial displacements, there are local applications that continue to function and are used daily to enter restaurants, shops and buildings.

“¡Adiós! This marks the end of an era”said a user on the Weibo social network on Monday. “Have a good time,” said another user, delighted that the app is gone.

“The next step is to make all these local apps disappear,” said a third party. Some wonder what will happen to the mass of data collected by the app.

“I hope there are ways and means to go offline and delete everything,” said one user. The app, launched in early 2020, used data from three carriers

and it is not clear if they will be retained and if they will continue to be collected.

“The app may be gone, but the data is still there”says analyst Kendra Schaefer, a specialist at Beijing-based Trivium China.

The government “gains more than it loses” by getting rid of the app because “the cost of maintaining a system like this must be huge,” he said on Twitter.

AFP