Covid in China: data on deaths are only part of reality

China gives signs of openness on Covid. Over the weekend, the health authorities released more realistic data on the number of deaths from the coronavirus. But even they would be alone a percentage of the real ones, while the country prepares to absorb a probable sensational wave of infections in rural provinces, where millions of citizens are traveling on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holidays. Areas where the health system, already put to the test in the big cities, is much less equipped to withstand the impact.

Let’s start with the official data. Since the revocation of the zero Covid policy, 59,938 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in China. At least according to what was declared at a press conference in Beijing by Jiao Yahui, director general of the medical administration office of the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC). Before Saturday, the official numbers counted only 5,241 deaths from Covid since the end of 2019, including 37 in the last month. Unrealistic figures, to which the World Health Organization had responded by asking for greater collaboration or transparency.

According to Jiao, 5,503 of the 59,938 deaths (data which includes the period from December 8 to January 12) were caused by respiratory insufficiencies due to Covid, while the picture of the remaining 54,435 victims would have been aggravated by one or more underlying diseases. Of the approximately 60,000 deceased, 56.5% were over 80 and 90% were 65 or older, for an average age of 80.3 years. According to the NHC official, however, cases are declining in most of the country.

Doubts about the real proportions of the wave

According to some experts, the data could underestimate the real number of victims by hundreds of thousands. “This number of deaths caused by Covid-19 could be the tip of the iceberg”Zuo-Feng Zhang, chair of the epidemiology department at the University of California Fielding School of Public Health told Bloomberg. While the figure is roughly in line with one Zhang estimated could come from the country’s hospitals, he said it was only a fraction of the total deaths from Covid across the country.

Using a report of the Peking University National School of Development, according to which 64% of the population was infected in mid-January, Zhang estimated that 900,000 people would have died in the previous five weeks, based on a conservative death rate of 0.1%. This means that the official count of deaths in hospitals is less than 7% of the total mortality recorded during the epidemic.

China narrows definition of Covid mortality after dismantling its zero-tolerance approach, with health authorities that do not count deaths with other primary pathologies. And those in hospital are counted above all. It could be that many of the country’s deaths have occurred in care facilities or at home.

The number of deaths is also expected to rise as the virus continues to spread. Great concern especially for the rural provinces, which they will attract as per tradition in the coming days, millions of off-site workers will return to their cities of origin from the big cities, often in areas where the health system is in real danger of collapsing in the face of a surge in cases. However, it is unlikely that anyone will avoid the trip, given that China has just reopened after three years of travel restrictions.

