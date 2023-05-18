Estadão Contenti

05/17/2023 – 21:40

Banks across China are cutting deposit rates after a year in which their profits were squeezed by lower lending rates and record levels of savings. About a dozen lenders this week lowered the maximum interest rates they pay on certain types of corporate and individual deposit accounts, according to statements by banks and Chinese state media. Many more are expected to do the same. The latest cuts averaged 0.3 percentage points and followed other reductions in deposit rates in recent weeks and months by other Chinese banks, ranging from state-owned giants to small rural creditors.

Last year, Chinese commercial banks heeded calls from government officials and regulators to increase lending to businesses and consumers when the country’s economy was weak. Many have done this by lowering the interest rates they charge on loans. In some extreme cases, banks have provided mortgages at rates even lower than benchmarks widely used in the industry. Deposits and savings, on the other hand, have piled up at many banks as an uncertain macro outlook and China’s past restrictions on people’s movements have led individuals and businesses to hoard more cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

Net interest margins, an important profitability metric, reflect the difference between what banks earn on their assets and what they pay for funding – which includes deposits. The official regulatory guidance for banks in China is to maintain net interest margins of at least 1.8%.

At the end of 2022, net interest margin for the general banking sector fell to 1.91% from 2.08% a year earlier, according to China’s banking and insurance regulator. It was the lowest level in more than a decade, Wind data show. Net interest margins for city commercial banks were worse, at 1.67% on average at the end of 2022.

In an extreme case, Guilin Bank, a city commercial bank in southern Guangxi, lowered the interest cap on deposit types by 0.55 percentage point. This reduced its rate on those deposits with one day’s notice to 1% and 1.55% for those with seven days’ notice.

Shares of Chinese state-owned banks have surged in recent months as investors bet that creditors will benefit from the country’s recovery in economic growth.























