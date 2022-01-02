China Cuddly Asian women are a phenomenon that few people realize – “When I want something from men, of course I do it”

In East Asia, many women smile and giggle so as not to be too threatening. That’s how they get the brothers to take out the trash, money from their parents and better grades out of school, says the professor who researched the cut.

Beijing

What thus, Dong Xu show.

Hand in front of mouth, and giggling. His fingers fluttered on his chin, and he nodded with admiring, big eyes. Pick a sip, supposedly run, from room to end to pick up something for another.

“That’s how we Chinese women do,” Dong says, no more giggling or giggling at all anymore.

Dong, a 37-year-old high school teacher in Beijing, is by no means telling how Chinese men are being beaten, but about more mundane cuddling.

“When I want something from men, of course I do. I get men’s attention more easily, ”Dong says.

“It’s important to look interested in everything a man says – to say, oh, right – even if it doesn’t interest anyone.”

According to Dong, more than half of Chinese women do so when needed. In my experience, the estimate sounds great, but how do I know?

I am not a Chinese man, but a Western woman and even a guy. I am not the core target group for the behavior.

However, to the extent that I have come across the cuddling of women in East Asia, I recognize that the phenomenon is real and widespread.

Dong Xu says leaning on a pillow is considered sweet.

In Taiwan almost all women cut in one way or another, but young women in particular have embraced it, says the professor of the phenomenon Chuang Chia-Yin From Taiwan National University in a remote interview.

Cute is like a mask that is put on when needed. Some roam at work, others at home, some by accident. My Taiwanese friend sometimes says he catches himself for cheating on his father. Otherwise, he won’t do it.

Professor Chuang himself says he speaks higher in China than English because women in Taiwan are expected to speak high.

The phone rings during the interview, and when the professor answers in Chinese, his voice really rises.

“I only speak high from Japan!”

Professor Chuang and teacher Dong say almost in the same terms why cuddling works.

Let Dong say, “When women speak sweetly and in a sweet voice and are weak, men relax and do not see the woman as a threat.”

Dong, who gently talks to his boss, doesn’t get big barks, even if he makes mistakes at work.

Chuang lists the things that can be done by caring: a brother to take out the trash, a guy to fix the computer, money from parents and better grades at school.

“Asian girls are smart when using this card. It’s kind of feminism, ”Chuang says.

And yes, women sweeten their interactions with each other. That’s polite. Dong, for example, invites waiters in a restaurant to exclaim “beautiful woman” or “golden” and order in a honeyed voice.

At the heart of the behavior is making people happy, Chuang says.

In East Asia, romantic, photography-friendly spots have often been built on tourist attractions.

On weekends in Beijing you can spot a lot of sweet clothes and accessories.

The Chinese television series, especially historical dramas have been Dong’s school of cuddling.

Indeed, she believes the appreciation of the weak woman stems from the history of China, where the weak woman was protected. And of course it was also held under the power of the father or husband. The background is thus the traditional notion of a woman’s inferiority and submission.

Professor Chuang, for his part, finds the roots of the phenomenon in Japanese pop culture, which is why he calls it a Japanese word. kawaii. The Japanese cartoon i.e. Manga and computer games have contributed a lot to the phenomenon all over East Asia. Hello Kitty and Pikachu in particular have taken kawaiia even further.

At least in Japan strong kawaii-culture may be part of the reason poor progress of women in employment. Few call a boss or take a person seriously as a boss who reduces himself to be harmless, compassionate, and sweet.

Many adults in East Asia also like soft and fluffy accessories and teddy bears.

According to Beijing-based Shan Xin, the essence of cuteness is innocence.

Pink is an important color for cuteness.

Cute often also visible externally. Dong likes to wear pink and light blue clothes for dinner. Lately, external cuddling has been left behind, as she is the mother of a small baby and hardly goes to work.

In Taiwan and Japan kawaii-the culture is more visible in the street scene than in China. Dress to present small, innocent and sweet. Chuang says Taiwan also competes in magazines for the cutest school uniforms.

“Kawaii has really contributed a lot to what is considered sexy and beautiful in Taiwan. The newly developed female body is the mainstream of the concept of beauty. That the woman is vulnerable, affectionate and kind. ”

In the 1970s, in Taiwan, female television anchors wore gray suits. Now they have pink lace on, and the cameras shoot from above. This gives kawaiiangle of view with large eyes.

This angle of view has spread to selfies around the world.

Cutting is unlikely to reach the West with all its sides, Chuang says.

“If kawaiin perceived to be kind and caring, western women can fully embrace it. I don’t think Western women can be kawaii in other ways, because they are too long and big. ”

Chuang recalls that barb-style adults and “ugly” dolls have not fared in the Asian market.

Socializing couples in China often wear the same way, especially when traveling.

A boy dressed in bunny ears carries his girlfriend’s handbag in Beijing.

Cute there is men in Japan and at least to some extent in Taiwan. In particular, the very popular Korean boy bands have spread the model of adorable boys all over Asia.

Teacher Dong has noticed that young Chinese girls like shy and shy boys. Young men may spot, for example, pink bunny ears on the streets of Beijing at night.

In China, cuteness has also recently taken on political dimensions. The state retaliated and banned “female” men from television.

The cuddling of women doesn’t seem to annoy just about anyone.