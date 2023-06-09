China has reached a secret agreement with Cuba to install one electronic spy center in the Caribbean island which is less than 200 kilometers from Florida. The Wall Street Journal says it today, underlining that this plant would allow the Chinese to spy on communications throughout the southeastern part of the United States, where many important military bases are located, such as the headquarters of the US Central Command in Tampa or Fort Liberty , the former Fort Bragg which is the largest US military base.

According to the Journal, the two countries have reached an agreement in principle, with Beijing pledging to pay Havana “several billion dollars”. CNN also reports the news, quoting a US intelligence source who reveals that Washington has been aware of the plan for a few weeks, but it is not clear whether Beijing has already started building the station.

A news categorically denied by Havana. Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, defines the information released by the Wall Street Journal as “unfounded”: “Lies of this type have often been invented by US officials”.

The news had already been defined as “inaccurate” by the White House, through National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.