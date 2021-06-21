SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CSI300 index closed lower on Monday as losses in the financial and consumer sectors offset gains in new energy companies after the Federal Reserve’s “hawkish” move this week past has led investors to avoid big bets.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.24%, while the Shanghai index gained 0.12%.

The CSI300 financial index and the discretionary consumption index dropped 0.9% and 1.5% respectively, while the new energy index dropped 1.7%.

The session’s mixed performance came after both indices fell for three weeks after the Fed’s unexpected move.

Analysts said a “hawkish” Fed could lead to a stronger dollar and a weaker yuan, putting pressure on the A-stock market by triggering outflows of foreign inflows.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index retreated 3.29% to 28,010 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 1.08% to 28,489 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.12% to 3,529 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, retreated 0.24% to 5,090 points.

. In SEUL, the KOSPI index had a devaluation of 0.83%, to 3,240 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index dropped 1.48% to 17,062 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index devalued 0.84%, to 3,117 points.

. In SYDNEY the S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 1.81%, to 7,235 points.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach