Taipei denounced on Saturday, April 8, that Chinese warplanes crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait. Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, acknowledged the military maneuvers and assured that they are given as a “warning” due to the recent official trip of the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, to the United States, where she met with the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China raises its fury and begins three days of military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Around 70 Chinese warplanes crossed the Strait of Formosa, which separates the two territories, and at least eight warships were detected near the island, Taipei denounced on April 8.

For its part, Beijing admitted the military exercises that it referred to as “combat readiness patrols,” under an operation it calls “Joint Sword.”

The maneuvers are taking place in the Taiwan Strait and in the north, south and east of Taiwanese territory, “as planned”, the Chinese authorities stressed.

In a defiant tone, the Army of the Asian giant indicated that the measure is given in retaliation “to the Taiwanese who want to make the de facto independence of the island permanent.”

“This is a serious warning to Taiwan’s separatist pro-independence forces and the collusion and provocation of external forces and is a necessary action to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese army’s Eastern Theater Command added in a statement. release.

Likewise, Beijing state television reported that these actions are aimed at the “total siege” of Taiwan.

Crew members are pictured aboard the Taiwan Naval Force’s frigate Chang Chien as they monitor the Beijing Army Navy’s Chinese frigate Ma’anshan, from an undisclosed location in waters around Taiwan, on May 8. April 2023. © Taiwan Ministry of Defense/Via Reuters

These statements occur due to the official visit of the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-Wen to the United States, where he met with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin MacCarthy. An encounter seen from the other side of the Strait of Formosa as a challenge.

The Taiwanese president responded that Taipei will continue to work with both the US authorities and other democracies, despite opposition from Beijing.

“In recent years we have been faced with continued authoritarian expansionism…Taiwan loves democracy and seeks peace,” Tsai said at the start of a luncheon with a delegation of US lawmakers, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the Committee Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives

The Background of China’s Military Exercises

This is not the first time that the Chinese military has adopted similar maneuvers and the situation has been repeated in recent months.

One of the main points of tension occurred last August, after the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited the island.

At that time, Pelosi He praised the territory’s democracy and promised US government solidarity with the island.

But in response, the Xi administration ordered a series of missile exercises and “live fire” drills, which also crossed Taiwanese airspace.

FILE- Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of mainland China’s closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province, on August 4, 2022. © AFP/Hector Retamal

Similar moves were launched by Beijing a month later when Washington announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan.

Why is China challenging Taiwan with military exercises?

The meeting between Tsai and McCarthy increased the anger of the Chinese Administration, considering that any meeting between the Taiwanese authorities and foreign governments is a tacit recognition of Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Although the Taiwanese territory functions independently, with its own government and military, Beijing considers it part of its territory and often calls it a “renegade province” while defending its “one China” policy.

The Asian giant has never renounced the possible use of force to bring the island under its control and maintains that sooner or later Taipei will “reunify” with the rest of its territory, despite the opposition of the island and some of its allies.

Taiwan denounces the constant violation of its airspace by China. © France 24

The disagreement dates back to 1949, when the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, withdrew there after losing the civil war against the Communist Party, which seized power in mainland China.

However, the island has an indefinite status. There is not even a consensus on its name, since it is also called the Republic of China. Both claim to be the “authentic China”.

At present, Taiwan only It is recognized as a nation by 13 governments:Paraguay, Guatemala, Belize, Haiti, Saint Kitts and NevisSaint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Vatican City, Eswatini, Palau, Nauru, Marshall Islands and Tuvalu.

That figure was reduced from 14 to 13, after last March Honduras formalized the establishment of relations with Beijing and took refuge in Taiwan.

With Reuters, AP and EFE