Chinese dictator Xi Jinping | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ng Han Guan

The Chinese communist regime expressed its “dissatisfaction” with the United States this Tuesday (1st) due to the military aid package to Taiwan announced by the Americans last week, classified by Beijing as a “wrong and dangerous” path.

Last Friday (28), the US released a military aid package worth up to US$ 345 million for the island.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei urged the US to cease any form of “military collusion” with Taiwan, saying the Taiwan issue is of “China’s core interest” and represents a “red line”. that should not be crossed in relations between Chinese and Americans.

Beijing claims Taiwan, which has a democratic and independent government, as part of its territory and has repeatedly opposed any kind of “official exchange” between Washington and Taipei. Taiwan, for its part, rejects China’s claims of sovereignty and asserts that only the Taiwanese people have the right to determine their future.

The United States is the main supplier of weapons to Taiwan and has a legal obligation to provide means for the island’s defense, due to the Mutual Defense Treaty approved by the American Congress.

In July, US military representatives highlighted the importance of accelerating the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help defend the island.

Meanwhile, China has been stepping up its military demonstrations around Taiwan, sending dozens of fighter jets, bombers and other aircraft, including drones, into the skies over the south of the island, according to information from the Taiwan Ministry of Defense.