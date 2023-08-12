US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order banning US companies from investing in China in sensitive technology sectors. The Chinese reaction was not long in coming: the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned this decision, calling it an anti-globalization act. During a press conference, Ministry representative Mao Ning accused the United States of distorting the concept of national security, stressing that limiting US companies’ investment in China on the basis of national security is an act that goes beyond the limits of the concept of security, turning trade agreements into political issues in an unacceptable way. China claims the real intention behind this move is to prevent China from developing further. Mao Ning called this act “blatant economic coercion and technological bullying”, underlining how this violates the principles of the market economy and fair competition.

In practice, the US executive order prevents private equity, venture capital and joint venture firms from investing in Chinese entities engaged in the development of advanced semiconductors, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence systems. A US official stressed that the goal of this program is focused on ensuring that US capital does not finance the development of critical and emerging technologies at risk to a foreign country’s national security. A number of Chinese companies had anticipated these tightening US regulations and have started to raise strategic stockpiles in response. Notable Chinese companies such as Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and ByteDance have signed $5 billion worth of orders with Nvidia to acquire GPUs used in artificial intelligence systems, according to the Financial Times.