Chinese spokesman said US measures amount to “absolute scientific-technological hegemonism”

China responded this Tuesday (31.Jan.2023) to information that the US government left to provide export licenses for US products to Huawei, bigtech chinese.

“China strongly opposes the US’s unscrupulous and unwarranted crackdown on Chinese companies, expanding the concept of national security and abusing state power”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters. Here’s the full of the conference (1 MB, in English).

Ning further said that the US actions violate the “principle of market economy and the rules of international trade”in addition to reducing the “international trust in the US business environment”. For the Chinese spokeswoman, the measure is equivalent to a quest by the United States for absolute scientific-technological hegemony.

Mao Ning stated that China “will continue to work for legitimate and legal rights and interests” of companies in the country.

In 2019, the US imposed a series of trade sanctions on Huawei and other Chinese companies. Then-President Donald Trump signed a measure that allowed the country to ban telecommunications networks of opposing nations.

A White House statement at the time said it would target organizations that use its equipment to monitor or disrupt US telecommunications or other infrastructure.

On April 20, 2019, a CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) report accused the Chinese government of funding Huawei. The information was published by the British newspaper The Times.

biden too signed, in June 2021, an executive order banning Americans from investing in 59 Chinese companies. They would be suspected of connection with the military forces of China.

On the list were companies such as China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, Hikvision and Huawei.