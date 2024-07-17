Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 14:09

China’s government has criticized the possibility of the United States using stricter measures that would pressure companies in countries such as Japan and the Netherlands to restrict trade in Chinese semiconductors.

“The United States exaggerates the concept of national security, politicizes trade and technology issues, and uses them as weapons to tighten control over chip exports to China and coerce other countries to pursue China’s semiconductor industry,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday. The Chinese representative said such a stance would severely undermine international trade rules and destabilize global industrial and supply chains, which would not serve anyone’s interests.

“China firmly opposes this,” the spokesperson said, noting that China hopes relevant countries will do the right thing, firmly resist coercion and jointly uphold a fair and open international trade order to protect their own long-term interests.

According to news published in BloombergPresident Joe Biden’s administration told Democratic allies it is considering imposing tougher trade restrictions on companies such as Tokyo Electron and ASML Holding if they continue to supply advanced semiconductor technology to China. ASML plunged on the Amsterdam stock exchange, dragging down other chipmakers.