MUNICH/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top diplomat on Saturday accused the United States of violating international norms with “hysterical” behavior as a row over an alleged Chinese spy balloon simmered at a global security conference in Munich.

Wang Yi’s comments further undermined prospects for a meeting between Wang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the conference. Asked by Reuters later if he would meet Blinken, Wang smiled and declined to comment.

Wang was speaking on the second day of the annual Munich Security Conference, which has so far been dominated by the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the war approaches its second year.

US Vice President Kamala Harris later responded, saying she was concerned that China had deepened its relationship with Russia since the February 24 invasion and that Chinese support for Russia would undermine international order. rules based.

The row over the balloon – which flew over the US and Canada before being shot down on orders from US President Joe Biden – has strained already tense relations, and at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the war in Ukraine.

“Having dispatched an advanced fighter to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical,” Wang said.

“There are so many balloons around the world, and so many countries have them, so is the United States going to shoot them all down?” he said.

“We call on the US to show its sincerity and correct its mistakes, confront and resolve this incident, which has damaged Sino-US relations.”

The balloon fight prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. That February 5-6 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize ties.

For its part, Washington hopes to put a “floor” in relations that reached a dangerous level in August, with China’s reaction to a visit to Taiwan by then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Blinken is scheduled to depart Munich on Sunday morning. The failure of the two diplomats to meet in a meeting could be seen as yet another blow to their already tense relationship.

THINKING CALM

The West has been wary of China’s response to the war in Ukraine, with some warning that a Russian victory would affect China’s actions on Taiwan. China refrained from condemning the war or calling it an “invasion”.

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he can wait for us, he is very much mistaken,” Harris told a panel at the meeting of politicians, military officials and defense industry chiefs and experts at the Munich conference. “Time is not on his side.”

Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested that European countries “think calmly” about how to end the war.

Wang also said that there are “some forces that apparently don’t want the negotiations to succeed or the war to end soon”, without specifying who he was referring to.

In an interview with Reuters, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said Beijing was not neutral towards Ukraine. “China clearly took sides and signed the unlimited friendship agreement with Russia. So it took a specific position,” she said.

Russia, which has branded its “special military operation” in Ukraine an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, on Friday accused the United States of inciting Ukraine to escalate the war by condoning attacks on Crimea.

The Munich conference began on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urging Western allies to speed up the deployment of modern weaponry in what he called a “David versus Goliath” war for freedom against Russia.

Von der Leyen also outlined plans to speed up supplies of much-needed munitions to Ukraine and replenish the bloc’s own stockpiles, while Poland has signaled a willingness to send MiG fighter jets to Kiev.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also met with Wang at the conference. Berlin has been reviewing its own ties with Beijing since the invasion, concerned about its economy’s heavy reliance on the Chinese market.

“We discussed intensively yesterday what a just peace would look like,” said Baerbock. Blinken also held a bilateral meeting with Baerbock on Friday.

“Not that you reward the invader, the aggressor, but that you defend international law and those who have been attacked. China is, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, obliged to use its influence to secure world peace.”

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Ryan Woo, Trevor Hunnicutt, Sabine Siebold, Andrew Gray, Alexander Ratz, John Irish, Andreas Rinke and Jonathan Landay)