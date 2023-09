How did you feel about the content of this article?

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Xi Jinping a dictator in an interview with Fox News during a visit to the US last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

China criticized Germany and summoned the German ambassador in Beijing to provide clarification after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called dictator Xi Jinping a… dictator.

Baerbock used the term in an interview with Fox News, given during a visit to the United States last week. Commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the minister said: “If [o presidente russo, Vladimir] Putin winning this war, what signal would that give to other dictators around the world, like Xi, like the Chinese president?”

CNN reported that the Chinese government summoned the German ambassador to China, Patricia Flor, on Sunday (17), in protest over Baerbock’s comments.

On Monday (18), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference that the Beijing dictatorship is “extremely dissatisfied” with Baerbock’s statement.

“The remarks made by Germany are extremely absurd, seriously infringe on China’s political dignity and are an open political provocation,” Mao said.

In June, when American President Joe Biden also called Xi a dictator, the Chinese classified the president’s speech as “irresponsible” and “a political provocation”.