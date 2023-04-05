French president arrived in the Asian country for a 3-day trip; to meet Xi Jinping on Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron said that China, “with its close relationship with Russia”, can play a “important role” in search of a “path to peace” in Ukraine.

Macron landed this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) in the Asian nation for a 3-day visit. He is due to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday (April 6).

In speech at the French embassy in Beijing, Macron spoke about rising tensions between the West and China. “We hear increasingly loud voices expressing a strong concern for the future of relations”, he said. But he pondered that maintaining dialogue with China is “essential”.

The French leader also stated that Europe should not “separate” of China economically. He said that France “will proactively commit to continuing to have a business relationship” with Beijing.

Macron’s trip also aims to discuss, with the Chinese side, actions to combat climate change and protect biodiversity.

The purposes of the visit were presented by the French leader in a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Tuesday (April 4). The leaders “reiterated their firm support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression”said the White House in announcement.

According to the newspaper Le MondeBiden and Macron spoke about the “common desire of France and the United States to engage the Chinese to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine and build a lasting peace”.

Presidents also expect “to obtain from the Chinese a contribution to the global North-South solidarity effort” and build “a common agenda” on climate and biodiversity.