The Chinese economy, the second in the world (US $ 15.6 trillion / 17% of global GDP), grew 6.5% annually in the fourth quarter of 2020, which means that has expanded above the level obtained in the pre-pandemic stage, due to the fact that in the last quarter of 2019 it rose 6% in the year (Chinese GDP sank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020); And this occurs in the context of a GDP that has grown 10 times in the last two decades; and that it has a per capita GDP that doubles every 10 years, which implies that the annual US $ 10,000 in 2020 would be US $ 20,000 in 2030.

China is the only one of the world’s major economies that grew in 2020 (2.3% per year); and this formidable recovery after the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic was led by industrial production, which climbed 7.1% in the last three months of the year (compared to 5.8% in the third), with a slight delay of services (5.8% between July and September), which would recover in the fourth.

This was accompanied by a extraordinary expansion of external sales, which increased 18.2% annually in December, and thus completed three consecutive months of increase with a double-digit rate. The result was that the fourth quarter became biggest expansion ever of the People’s Republic.

The trade surplus / current account surplus reached a all-time record of $ 78 billion in the fourth quarter of the year. As a result, the remmimbi strengthened 6.5 points against the US dollar, the largest difference in 2 years.

This notable rise in exports occurred when international trade contracted due to the shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the second and third quarters of the year; And then, paradoxically, while China now depends exclusively on domestic consumption for the expansion of GDP, at the same time its external sales acquired an exceptional level. It is not the squaring of the circle, but the remarkable driving the accumulation process of the People’s Republic.

These figures indicate that the Chinese economy would grow 9% or more in 2021, after probably increasing 18.5% in the first quarter; and that is why it would account for more than 35% of the rise in the global economy this year.

The workforce of the People’s Republic amounted to 992 million workers in 2020, three times the North American population (327 million inhabitants), hence China has the highest household savings rate in the world: 46% of GDP, compared to an average of 20% of global GDP.

It must be added that every year 13 million students graduate from the universities of the People’s Republic, so that the highly qualified workforce now exceeds 180 million workers, a figure that would double in the next 10 years.

The consequence is that its domestic consumption, revealed by total retail sales, is already higher than in the US. (US $ 5.97 billion vs. US $ 5.46 billion). Last year, for example, 25.7 million cars were sold, which is equivalent to 28.5% of the global total.

The fundamental thing in China is of a qualitative nature: Internet users exceed 1,200 million in a population of 1,440 million inhabitants. The People’s Republic it is the most digitized country in the world.

This explains why owns 180 of the 452 global unicorns (start-ups with revenues of more than US $ 1 billion per year), while the US has 179; and the “venture capitals” that finance them have turned to the People’s Republic with a total of US $ 39,168 million in 2019.

China has 24 metropolitan areas with more than 10 million inhabitants each, with a per capita income of US $ 10,000 per year that grows 8.1% per year, and that doubles every decade.

But the fundamental thing is to note that it is a gigantic absolutely unified domestic market, with the same rules, language, and political system whose transaction costs fall 10% / 15% per year.

The main instrument of integration of this national market, which is the largest in the world, is a network of 38,000 kilometers of ultra-fast railways (300 km / 400 km per hour), which would be 70,000 km. in 2035. We must add 155,000 km. of railways and more than 200,000 kilometers of highways.

The People’s Republic is one of the two most innovative countries in the world along with the USA., with the particularity that it has an immediate “economy of scale” for new products, which implies that production costs fall by half in the first 2 years, and thus rapidly acquire an international competitive character.

The priority given to the national market is linked to a systematic effort of integration with the most advanced capitalism, first of all USA

The Chinese regime is the opposite of any pretense of autarky.

Look also

Look also

