In an interview, the Chinese ambassador in Paris, Lu Shaye, questioned the sovereignty of nations that were part of the former Soviet Union, such as Ukraine. Immediately, his statements generated an avalanche of criticism both from the Baltic countries and from governments such as Germany, which described it as “unacceptable” and demanded explanations. In an attempt to ease diplomatic tension, the Chinese Foreign Ministry responded that it “respects” the sovereignty of other countries.

Diplomatic storm between China and the Baltics. The reason? The controversial statements by the Beijing ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, who during an interview with the television network ‘LCI’ assured that the nations that were part of the former Soviet Union “do not have an effective status within International Law because there is no international agreement to establish their status as sovereign countries”.

Likewise, and after being questioned by Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, the Chinese official replied that it is a Russian region.

Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, repeated Russian propaganda narratives on LCI channel. He called Crimea “originally Russian” and declared that ex-USSR countries “don’t have an effective status in international law”. Waiting for Beijing’s official reaction. Is it a… pic.twitter.com/A5yfdDX2nb — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 23, 2023



“There is the story. Crimea first belonged to Russia. It was Khrushchev (leader of the Soviet Union during part of the Cold War) who offered Crimea to Ukraine during the Soviet Union era,” he said.

Some statements strongly refuted by kyiv, which recalled that the annexation of Crimea was an “illegal” act, in accordance with International Law.

“All post-Soviet countries have a clear sovereign status enshrined in international law. Except for Russia, which fraudulently took a seat on the UN Security Council. It is strange to hear an absurd version of the “history of Crimea” from a representative of a country that is faithful to its millenary history”, declared the adviser to the Presidency of Ukraine, Mykhaïlo Podoliak..

“Completely unacceptable”: Europe refutes Lu Shaye’s statements

The Chinese diplomat’s claims sparked fury in Europe, at a highly sensitive time, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A full-fledged violation of sovereignty and its respective consequences in terms of human rights.

Separately, the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, three of the Baltic countries and former members of the former Soviet Union, called Shaye’s statements “false” and “unacceptable” and demanded explanations.

“If anyone is still wondering why the Baltic states don’t trust China to ‘negotiate peace in Ukraine’, here is a Chinese ambassador arguing that Crimea is Russian and that our countries’ borders have no legal basis,” he stressed. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

In a similar vein, his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, argued that the Chinese ambassador’s comments are “false and a misreading of history”; while the foreign minister of Latvia, Edgar Rinkevics, remarked that these were “completely unacceptable” statements.

The comments by the Chinese representative on independent & sovereign states are false & a misinterpretation of history. Baltic states under international law have been sovereign since 1918 but were occupied for 50 years. https://t.co/0PlUmRR2S6 —Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) April 22, 2023



In addition, Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius reported that each of their governments would summon the Chinese ambassador or representative in their territories to provide an explanation of what happened.

The diplomatic clash did not stop there and a barrage of reproaches came from other nations of the Old Continent.

France also called Shaye for consultations and asked the Xi Jinping government to clarify the situation. “It is up to China to say whether these comments reflect its position, which we hope is not the case,” warned a Foreign Ministry statement in Paris. A pronouncement to which Germany joined soon after.

The head of foreign policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, echoed the strong rejection, when he also called Shake’s words “unacceptable”.

“The EU can only assume that these statements do not represent China’s official policy,” Borrell stressed.

Europe recalls that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, currently both members of the European Union and NATO, regained their autonomy in 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union after almost five decades of Moscow’s rule.

In total, 15 nations were part of the Soviet Union: Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan. All are currently constituted as independent States.

Beijing says it “respects” the sovereignty of other countries

In an attempt to ease tensions sparked by comments from her ambassador in the French capital, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, mao ningassured this Monday that his country maintains an “objective and impartial” position against the sovereignty of other nations.

“The Chinese side respects the status of (former Soviet Union) member states as sovereign states after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” Mao told a press conference, adding that China was one of the first countries in establishing diplomatic relations with those nations.

“China’s position is consistent and clear. China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and adheres to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter (…) The Soviet Union was a federal state and as such , was subject to International Law as a whole. This does not deny the fact that after its dissolution, each member acquired its status as a sovereign State,” explained the spokeswoman, after the anger unleashed by the words of her ambassador in Paris.

Is China’s mediating role in the war in Ukraine in question?

China tries to distance itself from the controversial statements by its ambassador, but the incident highlights the doubts that exist in the West about the true intentions of Beijing, which in recent months has tried to promote a role as a mediator in the face of the war in Ukraine, ordered by its ally Russia more than a year ago.

These statements could further undermine Beijing’s 12-point peace plan, announced last February, which has already been rejected by the United States and its Western allies.

Even US President Joe Biden had already described Beijing’s “pacifying” position as “irrational”.

Although in the past Russia and China had a relationship marked by mistrust, The rapprochement between the two governments in the last year has gone from being relatively discreet to a united and open front. This was demonstrated during periodic bilateral meetings, including the meeting between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin on March 20.

Moscow (China), 03/21/2023.- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after signing a Joint Declaration of the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation on the “Deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Coordination Partnership for the New Era” and a Joint Statement by the President of the People’s Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation on the “Pre-2030 Development Plan on Priorities in China-Russia Economic Cooperation” in Moscow , Russia, March 21, 2023 (published March 22, 2023). EFE – XINHUA / Xie Huanchi

In the midst of the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, Putin has reiterated which does not recognize the sovereignty of Ukraine. The Kremlin has also signaled that it sees the independence of the Baltic states and their role in NATO and the European Union as “threats” to Russian security.

Beijing, meanwhile, stresses that it currently enjoys “unlimited friendship” with Moscow, but at the same time has tried to appear neutral, calling for a ceasefire and peace talks with kyiv. Xi’s government has repeated Russian justifications for the invasion, which Putin refers to as a “special military operation” to “denazify” Ukraine.

Despite international condemnation, a spate of economic sanctions against the Kremlin and the risk of further action against those who back Russia in the war, Moscow and Beijing are showing the world their united front. Both see the other side as a key partner in opposing US “dominance” in global affairs.

With Reuters and AP