Chinese bodycam for the Italian police, Copasir lighthouse

Giorgia Meloni said from Washington that she wants to preserve relations with China, but in the meantime in Italy Copasir puts the spotlight on the bodycams intended for the policemen of our country and arrived right from Beijing. According to Corriere della Sera, “the bodycams – it is written in the intelligence report – are “Chinese” and “need external software for data management”. The information reached representatives of the Parliamentary Security Committee of the Republic and above all to the Minister of the Interior, who —according to authoritative sources— immediately asked the Department of Public Security for details”.

As the Corriere adds, “everything took place in the most absolute correctness. The instrumentation was acquired after a tender that took place in 2020, at the time of the Giallorossi government of Giuseppe Conte: the winner was a consortium of companies led by Accenture, a multinational company operating in the strategic consultancy and outsourcing sector”.

But according to what Francesco Verderami writes, “intelligence has identified links “with China” in an Italian company and in the note suggests in the future to “choose cameras of European or American origin” which “can also be connected to other devices available to the forces of order”. Although everything seems to be in order, it seems that Copasir and the government also want to because technology collaborations are getting more and more attention from the United States and the West, especially when it comes to China.

