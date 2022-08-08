The Chinese military has said it will continue military exercises around Taiwan today. The army practices anti-submarine warfare and attacks at sea. Earlier, the country said it would be the last exercises on Sunday.

It is not known when the exercises will be finished. The army will practice anti-submarine warfare and attacks at sea on Monday. Previously, ballistic missiles were fired and exercises took place with warships, fighter jets and drones.

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense described the maneuvers on Monday as a “necessary warning” to the United States and Taiwan. He speaks of an ‘appropriate’ response to their ‘provocations’. He is referring to the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, to Taiwan last week. According to the spokesperson, the US has ‘consciously’ created tensions with this. China regards the island state as a renegade province.

Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang says China is barbarically using the military to disrupt peace in the Taiwan Strait, the strait between China and Taiwan. The exercises have also been condemned by the US.

Since Thursday

Multiple Chinese planes and ships have entered Taiwan’s waters and airspace since Thursday. According to Taiwan, 20 fighter jets, 14 other planes or helicopters and 14 naval ships were involved on Saturday alone. According to Taiwan, China is conducting simulation attacks on the island and Taiwan’s military ships. Several missiles were also fired and landed in the sea area of ​​​​Taiwan and Japan.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said yesterday it sent out planes and ships to respond “appropriately” to China’s military exercises around the island.