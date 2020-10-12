China has announced strict rules and regulations for its Muslim citizens to go on Haj pilgrimage. Chinese citizens will now be able to go to Saudi Arabia for Haj only through the Chinese Islamic Association. At the same time, citizens must also protest against religious extremism by following strict Chinese laws. Every year around 10,000 Muslims from China go for Haj pilgrimage.According to the Chinese government media Global Times, no other organization or individual should conduct the Hajj pilgrimage and Chinese citizens applying for Hajj should meet the basic requirements. These new rules will come into effect from December 1. According to the report, the concerned government departments have been requested to fulfill their responsibilities and stop illegal activities related to Hajj.

What are the challenges before Chinese Muslims

Earlier Chinese citizens used to go for Haj by Saudi Arabia by many other means. Now according to the new law, only through the Chinese Islamic Association will Chinese Muslims be able to go on Haj pilgrimage. Most members of this association are members of the Chinese Communist Party. In such a situation, he will allow anyone who wants to go on Haj pilgrimage. The government will have a complete eye on Chinese citizens by going on Haj through this association. She can be accused of ever breaking the law by tracking their activities.

20 million Muslims in China

According to the official white paper, there are about two crore Muslims in China, of which the population of Uygar and Hui Muslims is almost equal. These Muslims live in Xinjiang province of western China. The Chinese government is already running hundreds of detention camps in the name of curbing religious extremism.

As reported by The Sun, the Chinese Communist Party is largely running the Detention Center for Uygur and other communities in Xinjiang. In these camps, China works to suppress political dissatisfaction. Apart from this, the work of harassing Uygur Muslims is also being done. The Chinese government is naming it a vocational training center.

What is the trend of Muslim countries including Pakistan

No Muslim country has so far openly opposed China over the atrocities on Uygur Muslims. Not a word has emerged from the mouths of Muslims around the world, from the mouths of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to the Uygurs. All these countries do not want to fall prey to the enmity of China by falling into this matter. However, their attitude towards Muslims in any other part of the earth remains very strict.