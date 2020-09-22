China’s tyranny over the people of Tibet has not ended even after 70 years of occupation. The Chinese government is engaged in a mission to force Tibetan people away from their lands and make them laborers. China has established military-style training centers in the western Xinjiang region for this. Where people are being forced to get wages from Tibet. In these camps, workers are being given loyalty training with the government and the country.The Chinese government has also set a mass transfer quota of rural laborers from other parts of the country, including Tibet. This revelation has been based on more than 100 reports from Chinese state media. Through these camps, China is generating cheap and loyal workers for its industries. China has previously faced several serious allegations of violations of international labor regulations.

Till now 50 lakh Tibetans have become bonded laborers

A notice posted last month on the website of the Tibetan regional government stated that in the first seven months of the year 2020, about 50 lakh people have been trained as part of the project. It constitutes 15 percent of the population of the region. Out of these 50,000 people have been sent to work in different companies within Tibet itself. Whereas, the remaining people have been transferred to other parts of China. Most of them have been hired in the fields of low-wage textile manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

The biggest attack on Tibetan culture – livelihood

Adrian Zhenj, a researcher from independent Tibet and Xinjiang, said that this is the strongest, most explicit and targeted attack on traditional Tibetan livelihoods since the Chinese Cultural Revolution of 1966 to 1976. This will not only end the Tibetan culture but will also pose a livelihood crisis in front of the people. A detailed report by the Jamestown Foundation of America also states that this is a conspiracy to make the nomadic and farming people of Tibet a daily wage laborer.

Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected these allegations

China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected allegations that the people of Tibet are being forced into labor. The ministry said in its statement that China is a country under the rule of law and workers are voluntary and are compensated appropriately. These people are calling people with ulterior motives as bonded laborers which is not fair. We hope that the international community will stand on the right side of right from wrong. Will respect facts and will not be fooled by lies.

China was captured in Tibet in October 1950

Tibet was annexed by China on 7 October 1950. China calls it peaceful liberation. Since then, Tibet has become one of the most restricted and sensitive areas in the country. People here are not even given human rights than the original inhabitants of China. The Communist Party of China has been working to end their culture and art for the last 70 years.