Today, Saturday, the Chinese authorities announced a further easing of restrictions aimed at combating the emerging Corona virus.
China said it would stop testing for COVID-19 for truck drivers and crews of ships carrying goods domestically.
Beijing has relaxed key elements of its anti-virus policy over the past weeks, which has been widely welcomed.
The authorities stated that the removal of these restrictions is aimed specifically at ensuring the smooth supply of medicines and materials such as those used to test for Covid infection.
“No effort should be spared to ensure the smooth delivery of medical supplies,” China’s Ministry of Transportation said in a notice.
China reduced the quarantine period to two days for incoming travelers last month.
Yesterday, Friday, China recorded 13,585 new local cases of coronavirus, of which 3,034 were symptomatic and 10,551 were asymptomatic. This was down from 16,592 the previous day and a sharp decline from the record levels set earlier this month.
